Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ)

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWTZ remained flat at $24.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.