Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Up 10.4%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 2.98 and last traded at 2.98. Approximately 10,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,343,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIND shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 4.55.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. The firm had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Sze bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at 19,215,789.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at 19,215,789.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,612,693.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. Insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Stories

