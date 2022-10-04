Nexus (NXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,458.00

Nexus (NXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Nexus has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $1,458.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,770 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million.In a nutshell, Nominated Proof-of-Stake (nPoS) is the process of selecting validators to be allowed to participate in the consensus protocol. NPoS is a variation of Proof-of-Stake and is used in Substrate-based Blockchains such as Kusama, Edgeware or Polkadot.TelegramWhitepaper”

