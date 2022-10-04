NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.04.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

