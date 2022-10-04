NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $121.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $85.40 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

