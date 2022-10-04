NKN Price Hits $0.0930 on Top Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One NKN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NKN has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $65.10 million and $3.85 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

