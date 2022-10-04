NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $189,000.

NuVasive Stock Up 0.3 %

NUVA stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

