NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $61.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NUVA opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

