NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,365 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,293,284 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.23% of NXP Semiconductors worth $89,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.29. 36,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,075. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average of $171.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

