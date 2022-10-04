Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0001 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Odyssey has a market cap of $830,300.00 and approximately $256,159.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is primarily a decentralized sharing economy and peer-to-peer ecosystem, aiming to compete with and replace the likes of Airbnb and Uber. Odyssey dreams big – aiming to completely replace the concept of private ownership with an economy in which everything is shared and little is owned. It’s a long way from its goals, of course, but making peer-to-peer sharing more efficient with smart contracts is certainly a step in the right direction.”

