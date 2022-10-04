ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,326 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,675. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63.

