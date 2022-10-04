OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.82 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and $589,009.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004564 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00044191 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.01614115 BTC.
- S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031242 BTC.
OpenOcean Coin Profile
OpenOcean is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for OpenOcean is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OpenOcean
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.