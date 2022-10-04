OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.82 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and $589,009.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for OpenOcean is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

