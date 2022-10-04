Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.14. 13,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Orbsat Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbsat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.00% of Orbsat at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

