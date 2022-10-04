O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $728.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,603. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $709.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.