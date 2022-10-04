OVR Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One OVR coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OVR has a total market capitalization of $61.93 million and $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OVR has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR’s launch date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 94,469,164 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

