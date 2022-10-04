Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Holdings Boosted by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Pacer WealthShield ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 241.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Stock Performance

PWS stock remained flat at $28.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,149 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65.

Featured Articles

