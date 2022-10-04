Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 112,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 109,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 96,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. 190,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

