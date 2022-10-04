PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $36.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PACW. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

