Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 9.4%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 5,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,345,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

About Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,660,000.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.