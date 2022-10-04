Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 9.4%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 5,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,345,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
