Pakcoin Hits One Day Volume of $2,864.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Pakcoin has a market cap of $338,354.04 and $2,864.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020772 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00274077 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003785 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000186 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins and its circulating supply is 77,000,499 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
