Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $12.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.18.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 3.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

