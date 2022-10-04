Pallapay Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.08 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $83,066.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010711 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Pallapay
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,017,491 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
