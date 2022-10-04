Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 2,762 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. ASML makes up 2.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $30.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.97. 15,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,837. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $881.12.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

