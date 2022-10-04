Paragon Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,906. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

