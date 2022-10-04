Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 1,713 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 6.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.22.

CTAS stock traded up $10.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,329. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.79 and a 200 day moving average of $399.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

