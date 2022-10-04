Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 3,354 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,248. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. 1,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.36 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

