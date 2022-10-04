Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 941 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,804,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV traded up $5.57 on Tuesday, reaching $172.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.30. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.