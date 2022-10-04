Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PATK. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.80.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $995.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

