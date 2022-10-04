Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCM stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

