Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 1.7%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.85. 172,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,575,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

