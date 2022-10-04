Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Director Phillip M. Miller Sells 4,000 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,182,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 898,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 398,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

