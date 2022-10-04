Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 4,581,118 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,830,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581,118 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $48,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 827,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,842,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

