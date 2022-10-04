Pendal Group Ltd Has $32.57 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,610,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Itaú Unibanco worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $63,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB remained flat at $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,353,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

