Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 168.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952,856 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.78% of Cameco worth $65,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 5,924.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 708,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $18,925,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. 187,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,734. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 229.27 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.