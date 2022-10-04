Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 21,486 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,212 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $78,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 139,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 82.3% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.19 and its 200-day moving average is $395.58. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

