Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 49,578 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.34% of Agilent Technologies worth $121,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE A traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on A. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

