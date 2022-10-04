Pendal Group Ltd Sells 390,600 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390,600 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.39% of Flex worth $25,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Flex by 26.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 175,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Flex Trading Up 3.8 %

FLEX traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 97,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,196. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

