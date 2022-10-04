PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $17.91 Average PT from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.41%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.