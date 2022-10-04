PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $17.91 Average PT from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.72.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
In related news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
NYSE:PMT opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $20.72.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.41%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
