Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,694 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $130,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 67,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,641. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

