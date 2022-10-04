Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on October 28th

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Stock Performance

LON PSDL opened at GBX 282 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 306.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 332.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.08 million and a P/E ratio of 835.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.79. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.84 ($3.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 408 ($4.93).

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an real estate investment firm. It specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

