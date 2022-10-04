Piper Sandler Cuts Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target to $15.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOPE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

