Piper Sandler Cuts Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $8.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.07.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

