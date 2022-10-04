Position Exchange (POSI) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.39 Million

Position Exchange (POSI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Position Exchange has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $2.24 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Position Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Position Exchange has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Position Exchange

Position Exchange’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Position Exchange’s total supply is 91,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,543,082 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.

Position Exchange Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Position Exchange is a Decentralized Trading Protocol operating on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), that enables traders, liquidity providers and developers to participate in an open financial market with no barriers to entry. No authorization is required to use the open-source Position Exchange protocol. POSI is Position Exchange's native BEP20 token empowering its ecosystem. In addition to being a utility token and providing liquidity and trading incentives, POSI token is designed to facilitate and incite the decentralized governance of the protocol. As such, holders of POSI tokens accrue voting rights proportional to their holdings. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Position Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Position Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Position Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

