PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Boosted by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. PPL makes up 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. 141,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

