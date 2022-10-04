PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ABT opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

