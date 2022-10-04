PrairieView Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.