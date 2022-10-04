PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 3,090 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 467,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

