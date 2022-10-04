PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 650 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

