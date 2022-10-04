Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

