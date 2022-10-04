Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $130.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.
NYSE PLD traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.99. 5,962,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
