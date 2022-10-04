Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $130.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.99. 5,962,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

